Disney Celebrates National Streaming Day with Drone Light Show Over Downtown LA

by |
Tags: , , ,

Disney has kicked off National Streaming Day by celebrating with a spectacular drone show over downtown Los Angeles Thursday night.

What's Happening:

  • What better way to celebrate National Streaming Day than with a beautiful light show over downtown Los Angeles.
  • That's exactly what they did on Thursday night when they used more than 300 drones to light up the sky with the Disney logo and other designs.
  • They featured some of the company's most iconic entertainment properties, which include Hulu, ESPN, and National Geographic.
  • National Streaming Day is today, May 20th.
  • You can see the video provided by ABC7 by clicking here.