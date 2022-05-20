Disney Celebrates National Streaming Day with Drone Light Show Over Downtown LA

Disney has kicked off National Streaming Day by celebrating with a spectacular drone show over downtown Los Angeles Thursday night.
What's Happening:
- What better way to celebrate National Streaming Day than with a beautiful light show over downtown Los Angeles.
- That's exactly what they did on Thursday night when they used more than 300 drones to light up the sky with the Disney logo and other designs.
- They featured some of the company's most iconic entertainment properties, which include Hulu, ESPN, and National Geographic.
- National Streaming Day is today, May 20th.
- You can see the video provided by ABC7 by clicking here.