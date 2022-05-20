Disneyland Paris Reveals Brand-New Avengers Campus Concept Art

Disneyland Paris has released some brand-new concept art for Avengers Campus, opening soon at Walt Disney Studios Park.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris is still touting a Summer 2022 opening for this brand-new land, with no official opening date yet revealed.

As with the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Marvel

The Spider-Man attraction will have a simpler name here: Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure.

This attraction is expected to be mostly identical to the version at Disney California Adventure.

“Recruits of all ages, unleash your inner hero in Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure, an action-packed mission alongside Spidey himself. Will your team’s web-slinging skills catch Peter Parker’s buggy Spider-Bots before they wreak total techno-havoc?”

Check out a recent video of the Disney California Adventure version of the attraction below:

Rock ‘n Roller Coaster has been completely transformed into Avengers Assemble: Flight Force.

“Team up with Iron Man and Captain Marvel and help them save the world from an intergalactic threat in the hyper-thrilling attraction Avengers Assemble: Flight Force. Good luck, recruit. Earth is counting on you.”

PYM Kitchen will be located in the former home of Restaurant des Stars.

“Being a hero is hungry work. So head to PYM Kitchen for a huge variety of good food at size-defying scales. Here, you can power up with a buffet of unusually-sized mains and snacks – all prepared by a team of super-smart chefs using Ant-Man and The Wasp’s PYM Particles Shrinking and growing technology.”

The Disney Blockbuster Cafe has been transformed into Stark Factory.

“Have an appetite for invention… and customizing your own pizza, pasta and salad? Then fly over to Stark Factory, a high-tech workspace and quick-service kitchen where Super Heroes come to build and repair their gear.”

“Get ready for your heroic missions and training sessions by equipping yourself with the latest W.E.B.and Campus-created tech, available at Mission Equipment.”