This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of May 23rd-27th:
- Monday, May 23
- Tom Hiddleston (The Essex Serpent)
- D’Arcy Carden (Barry)
- Musical Guests Supergrass
- Tuesday, May 24
- RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars)
- Van Lathan Jr. (Fat, Crazy, and Tired: Tales from the Trenches of Transformation)
- Musical Guest Becky G
- Wednesday, May 25
- Seth MacFarlane (The Orville)
- Jay Ellis (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Musical Guests Def Leppard
- Thursday, May 26
- Rose Byrne (Physical)
- Musical Guest Sebastián Yatra
- Friday, May 27
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.