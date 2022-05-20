This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of May 23rd-27th:

Monday, May 23 Tom Hiddleston ( The Essex Serpent ) D’Arcy Carden ( Barry ) Musical Guests Supergrass

Tuesday, May 24 RuPaul ( RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars ) Van Lathan Jr. ( Fat, Crazy, and Tired: Tales from the Trenches of Transformation ) Musical Guest Becky G

Wednesday, May 25 Seth MacFarlane ( The Orville ) Jay Ellis ( Top Gun: Maverick ) Musical Guests Def Leppard

Thursday, May 26 Rose Byrne ( Physical ) Musical Guest Sebastián Yatra

Friday, May 27 TBA



