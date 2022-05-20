Lauren Graham and Josh Duhamel to Direct Episodes of “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Season 2

With the second season of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers coming soon to Disney+, the streamer revealed some exciting news regarding two of the stars of the show also taking up the director’s chair.

Lauren Graham and Josh Duhamel will each direct an episode of the second season of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers .

. Disney+ shared a look at the two of them at work on the set:

Season 2 of #TheMightyDucks: Game Changers is coming with some COOL news. 🏒❄️@JoshDuhamel and Lauren Graham will each be directing an episode this upcoming season on #DisneyPlus! #DisneyBundle pic.twitter.com/btUDzLSmai — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 21, 2022

Graham will be returning as one of the stars for the first season of the show, while Duhamel will be filling the void left by Emilio Estevez.

Duhamel will play a new character named Gavin Cole, a former NHL player-turned-coach who is described as inspirational, charming and hardcore as he is big on the hockey metaphor that applies to life.

About The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 1:

The 10-episode first season is set in present day Minnesota where the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team.

After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Noon) is cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Graham), build their own team of misfits to challenge the win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today.

With the help of Gordon Bombay (Estevez), they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game.

Steve Brill, the original creator, writer and executive producer of all three films, is co-creator and executive producer of the new series.

You can catch all of the first season now streaming on Disney+ to get ready for the next season coming in 2022.