Lauren Graham and Josh Duhamel to Direct Episodes of “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Season 2

With the second season of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers coming soon to Disney+, the streamer revealed some exciting news regarding two of the stars of the show also taking up the director’s chair.

  • Lauren Graham and Josh Duhamel will each direct an episode of the second season of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.
  • Disney+ shared a look at the two of them at work on the set:

  • Graham will be returning as one of the stars for the first season of the show, while Duhamel will be filling the void left by Emilio Estevez.
  • Duhamel will play a new character named Gavin Cole, a former NHL player-turned-coach who is described as inspirational, charming and hardcore as he is big on the hockey metaphor that applies to life.

About The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 1:

  • The 10-episode first season is set in present day Minnesota where the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team.
  • After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Noon) is cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Graham), build their own team of misfits to challenge the win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today.
  • With the help of Gordon Bombay (Estevez), they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game.
  • Steve Brill, the original creator, writer and executive producer of all three films, is co-creator and executive producer of the new series.

You can catch all of the first season now streaming on Disney+ to get ready for the next season coming in 2022.

