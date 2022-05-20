New Alien Comic Series Set To Debut This August

A new Alien comic series will see the xenomorphs with the key to humanity’s survival as Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Julius Ohta launch a new Alien epic this August!

What’s Happening:

This August, writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson will continue his bold contributions to the world of ALIEN in an all-new comic series! Featuring the incredible and terrifying artwork of rising star Julius Ohta, ALIEN #1 will kick off a new saga that will serve as a perfect entrypoint into the legendary horror/science-fiction franchise for newcomers and a must-read for longtime fans.

in an all-new comic series! Featuring the incredible and terrifying artwork of rising star Julius Ohta, will kick off a new saga that will serve as a perfect entrypoint into the legendary horror/science-fiction franchise for newcomers and a must-read for longtime fans. Packed with thrilling revelations and fresh insights into the ALIEN mythos, this new chapter promises to further explore the hard-hitting themes Johnson presented in the title’s first era as a new cast of characters must go deep into Xenomorph territory for a chance to combat human extinction.

mythos, this new chapter promises to further explore the hard-hitting themes Johnson presented in the title’s first era as a new cast of characters must go deep into Xenomorph territory for a chance to combat human extinction. A small colony of synths have settled in secret on a backwater moon. When a company of United System soldiers come to them for help retrieving biotechnology on a hostile planet that could be the key to saving humanity, the synths must decide whether the prospect of peace between man and machine is worth the risk of betrayal.

Man, Machine, and the most terrifying creature in the universe…it’s an express elevator to hell, and you’ll want to be on it when ALIEN #1 arrives this August.

What They’re Saying: