Met Gala Featurette Released for “American Born Chinese”

Disney has released a new video on their Disney+ YouTube page with stars of the original series, American Born Chinese, getting ready and attending the Met Gala.

What's Happening:

  • There's a brand new video on Disney+ YouTube page: Met Gala Featurette — American Born Chinese — Disney+.

About American Born Chinese:

  • American Born Chinese is an action comedy series that is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang.
  • The story is about Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling high school, social life, and home life.
  • When he meets a foreign student on the first day of school, worlds collide as Jin gets entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.
  • This film is a coming-of-age adventure that explores identity, culture as well as family.
  • You can see the video below.

Cast:

  • Michelle Yeoh
  • Ben Wang
  • Yeo Yann Yann
  • Chin Han
  • Daniel Wu
  • Ke Huy Quan
  • Jim Liu
  • Sydney Taylor

