Met Gala Featurette Released for “American Born Chinese”

Disney has released a new video on their Disney+ YouTube page with stars of the original series, American Born Chinese, getting ready and attending the Met Gala.

There's a brand new video on Disney+ YouTube page: Met Gala Featurette — American Born Chinese — Disney+.

American Born Chinese is an action comedy series that is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang.

The story is about Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling high school, social life, and home life.

When he meets a foreign student on the first day of school, worlds collide as Jin gets entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.

This film is a coming-of-age adventure that explores identity, culture as well as family.

You can see the video below.

Michelle Yeoh

Ben Wang

Yeo Yann Yann

Chin Han

Daniel Wu

Ke Huy Quan

Jim Liu

Sydney Taylor