Met Gala Featurette Released for “American Born Chinese”

Disney has released a new video on their Disney+ YouTube page with stars of the original series, American Born Chinese, getting ready and attending the Met Gala.
What's Happening:
- There's a brand new video on Disney+ YouTube page: Met Gala Featurette — American Born Chinese — Disney+.
About American Born Chinese:
- American Born Chinese is an action comedy series that is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang.
- The story is about Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling high school, social life, and home life.
- When he meets a foreign student on the first day of school, worlds collide as Jin gets entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.
- This film is a coming-of-age adventure that explores identity, culture as well as family.
- You can see the video below.
Cast:
- Michelle Yeoh
- Ben Wang
- Yeo Yann Yann
- Chin Han
- Daniel Wu
- Ke Huy Quan
- Jim Liu
- Sydney Taylor
