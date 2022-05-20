New Posters, Debut Date Revealed for National Geographic’s “America the Beautiful”

National Geographic’s America the Beautiful will be coming to Disney+ on July 4. The streamer’s official Twitter account shared some beautiful new posters for upcoming original series.

, which will be narrated by Michael B. Jordan, will invite viewers to explore the stunning spaces that define America’s beauty. Disney+ shared four posters for the upcoming series today, each one featuring a different animal and a different habitat found across the country.

Check out the full trailer for America the Beautiful below:

About America the Beautiful:

It’s the land we love and the land we think we know. We see America’s breathtaking landscapes and wildlife as timeless, but the truth is very different. Its unique geography drives the forces of nature to extremes, shaping and reshaping the land and throwing down new challenges for life. From the award-winning producers of Planet Earth, Frozen Planet and the Disneynature films, America the Beautiful is the ambitious story of our home. Led by the iconic species that resonate with us most, we’re going to journey through America’s visually spectacular regions: the Frozen North, the Wild West, the Grassy Heartland, the Deep South and the Mountainous High Wilderness.