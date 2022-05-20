Obi-Wan Kenobi Outfit Coming Soon to “Fortnite”

Obi-Wan Kenobi will soon be able to be found, or at least his outfit, in the popular game Fortnite, starting just before his original series Obi-Wan Kenobi, debuts on Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- The rumors of his presence were true: the Obi-Wan Kenobi Outfit will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 8 PM ET, alongside an Obi-Wan Back Bling, Pickaxe, Glider, and more!
- Wanna put your skill to the test? Compete in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup on May 22 for a chance to earn the Outfit and Back Bling before their Item Shop debut.
- The following items will be available in addition to the Outfit:
- Desert Essentials Back Bling (included with the Outfit): An assortment of tools perfect for living an isolated existence on a remote desert planet.
- Obi-Wan’s Blade Pickaxe: An ol’ reliable partner.
- Jedi Interceptor Glider: Your new fighter has arrived.
- Obi-Wan’s Message Emote: An important transmission…
- The Obi-Wan Kenobi Outfit, Desert Essentials Back Bling, Obi-Wan’s Blade Pickaxe, Jedi Interceptor Glider, and Obi-Wan’s Emote are available individually or together in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Bundle. This bundle additionally includes the Kenobi, Surrounded Loading Screen:
- The road lies before you, but you don’t have to walk it alone in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup. Compete in this Battle Royale Duos tournament on Sunday, May 22, for a chance to earn the Obi-Wan Kenobi Outfit and Desert Essentials Back Bling early. And yes, Lightsabers and E-11 Blaster Rifles will return in this Cup!
- Competitors can play up to ten matches within their region’s three-hour time window, and the specific event timing for each region can currently be found in the Compete tab in-game. Scoring will work as follows in the tournament:
- Victory Royale: 25 Points
- 2nd: 22 Points
- 3rd: 20 Points
- 4th: 18 Points
- 5th: 17 Points
- 6th: 16 Points
- 7th: 15 Points
- 8th: 14 Points
- 9th: 13 Points
- 10th: 12 Points
- 11th: 11 Points
- 12th: 10 Points
- 13th: 9 Points
- 14th: 8 Points
- 15th: 7 Points
- 16th: 6 Points
- 17th: 5 Points
- 18th – 19th: 4 Points
- 20th – 21st: 3 Points
- 22nd – 23rd: 2 Points
- 24th – 25th: 1 Point
- EACH ELIMINATION
- 1 Point
- Players must have 2FA enabled and verified on their Epic account to participate, as well as be at account level 50 or above. (You can find your account level in Fortnite’s “Career” tab.)