Obi-Wan Kenobi Outfit Coming Soon to “Fortnite”

Obi-Wan Kenobi will soon be able to be found, or at least his outfit, in the popular game Fortnite, starting just before his original series Obi-Wan Kenobi, debuts on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

The rumors of his presence were true: the Obi-Wan Kenobi Outfit will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 8 PM ET, alongside an Obi-Wan Back Bling, Pickaxe, Glider, and more!

Wanna put your skill to the test? Compete in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup on May 22 for a chance to earn the Outfit and Back Bling before their Item Shop debut.

The following items will be available in addition to the Outfit:

Desert Essentials Back Bling (included with the Outfit): An assortment of tools perfect for living an isolated existence on a remote desert planet.

Obi-Wan’s Blade Pickaxe: An ol’ reliable partner.

Jedi Interceptor Glider: Your new fighter has arrived.

Obi-Wan’s Message Emote: An important transmission…

The Obi-Wan Kenobi Outfit, Desert Essentials Back Bling, Obi-Wan’s Blade Pickaxe, Jedi Interceptor Glider, and Obi-Wan’s Emote are available individually or together in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Bundle. This bundle additionally includes the Kenobi, Surrounded Loading Screen: