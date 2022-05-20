Paramount Pictures, Disney Creativeworks and Framework Studio Launch a Custom Spot, Set To Premiere on ESPN

Paramount Pictures, Disney Creativeworks, and Framework Studio have launched a custom spot building anticipation for the new film Top Gun: Maverick, set to premiere on ESPN.
What’s Happening:
- Premiering on ESPN, the Piece Features an Exhilarating Maverick-Inspired Speech from Los Angeles Rams’ Head Coach Sean McVay
- Paramount Pictures, Disney CreativeWorks and Framework Studio teamed up to create a custom spot featuring champion athletes across multiple sports. The piece will premiere on ESPN to energize fans in the lead up to next week’s highly anticipated theatrical release of Top Gun: Maverick on May 27.
- Opening with a rousing speech from Super Bowl-winning head coach of the Los Angeles Rams Sean McVay, the spot centers around what it takes to be a Maverick. Intercut with McVay’s motivating words, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, Masters Tournament champion Scottie Scheffler, UFC’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña, and NCAA basketball champion Aliyah Boston are seen embodying the Maverick mentality during their training. In the final shot, each athlete dawns a pair of aviator glasses, cementing their place as a Maverick in their respective sports.
- After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”
- Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.
- Disney CreativeWorks is a full-service branded content studio and creative consultancy with world class talent and IP, unparalleled access, and a legacy of producing breakthrough, culturally-relevant content that resonates. Disney CreativeWorks tells premium brand stories with the imagination and reach of The Walt Disney Company through data-infused creative solutions across Disney platforms, delivering global scale, outcome-based measurement, and most importantly, consumer trust.
- Top Gun: Maverick opens in theatres nationwide in Dolby Cinema and IMAX on Friday, May 27th 2022.