Disney+ Releases New Featurette for “Hollywood Stargirl”

Disney+ have released a new featurette on their upcoming film Hollywood Stargirl, featuring interviews with some of the cast and crew.
What’s Happening:
- In the video, the cast and crew discuss how things have changed and progressed since the original Stargirl, and what Hollywood Stargirl will have to offer.
- Iconic Hollywood actors such as Judy Greer, Uma Thurman and Judd Hirsch appear alongside newcomers in the film.
About Hollywood Stargirl:
- The upcoming film follows Stargirl’s journey out of Mica, Arizona and into a bigger world of music, dreams and possibilities. When her mother Ana (Judy Greer) is hired as the costume designer on a movie, they relocate to L.A., where Stargirl quickly becomes involved with an eclectic assortment of characters. They include aspiring filmmaking brothers Evan (Elijah Richardson) and Terrell (Tyrel Jackson Williams); Mr. Mitchell (Judd Hirsch), one of Stargirl’s neighbors; and Roxanne Martel (Uma Thurman), a musician Stargirl admires and encounters on her journey.
- In addition to once again starring in the film, VanderWaal wrote and performed the original song “Figure It Out” for the movie.
- Hollywood Stargirl is based on the original character Jerry Spinelli’s best-selling book Stargirl.
- The film begins streaming on Disney+ June 3rd.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now