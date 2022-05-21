Disney+ Releases New Featurette for “Hollywood Stargirl”

Disney+ have released a new featurette on their upcoming film Hollywood Stargirl, featuring interviews with some of the cast and crew.

What’s Happening:

In the video, the cast and crew discuss how things have changed and progressed since the original Stargirl , and what Hollywood Stargirl will have to offer.

Iconic Hollywood actors such as Judy Greer, Uma Thurman and Judd Hirsch appear alongside newcomers in the film.

About Hollywood Stargirl:

The upcoming film follows Stargirl’s journey out of Mica, Arizona and into a bigger world of music, dreams and possibilities. When her mother Ana (Judy Greer) is hired as the costume designer on a movie, they relocate to L.A., where Stargirl quickly becomes involved with an eclectic assortment of characters. They include aspiring filmmaking brothers Evan (Elijah Richardson) and Terrell (Tyrel Jackson Williams); Mr. Mitchell (Judd Hirsch), one of Stargirl’s neighbors; and Roxanne Martel (Uma Thurman), a musician Stargirl admires and encounters on her journey.

In addition to once again starring in the film, VanderWaal wrote and performed the original song “Figure It Out” for the movie.

Hollywood Stargirl is based on the original character Jerry Spinelli’s best-selling book Stargirl .

Hollywood Stargirl is based on the original character Jerry Spinelli's best-selling book Stargirl. The film begins streaming on Disney+ June 3rd.