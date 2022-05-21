New Disney Princess Busts Available for Pre-Order

Look at these busts. Aren’t they neat? Beast Kingdom has a collection of Disney Princess busts available for pre-order now.

Each bust includes a base with an engraving of a special emblem that represents a theme from their respective movies!

Beast Kingdom, ‘The Entertainment Experience Brand,’ has shown off their latest plaster-portrait ‘BUST’ series focusing on a selection of classic Disney Princess characters.

The four princesses on show exemplify the delicate, timelessness, and charm of some of the most beloved animated characters in history: Ariel, from The Little Mermaid Belle, from Beauty and The Beast , has her red rose Jasmine, from Aladdin Tangled’s Rapunzel is seen with the infamous guided sundial

