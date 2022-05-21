Sage Steele Releases Statement After Being Struck by Golf Ball at PGA Championship

Sage Steele was struck by a golf ball Thursday at the PGA Championship. She has now released a statement, according to ESPN PR’s Twitter.
What's Happening:
- ESPN anchor Sage Steele was struck in the face by an errant tee shot by Jon Rahm at the PGA Championship on Thursday.
- She was covering the major at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma for ESPN SportsCenter.
- Steele had finished her work on the program for the day and was watching the tournament.
- After being struck by the ball, she was hospitalized.
- She has released a statement and said: “I want to thank everyone for your concern and prayers during the last couple of days. From the doctors, nurses and EMTs at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, to my doctor & dentist here in Connecticut, and my coworkers at ESPN, I am so grateful. With the help of my team, I hope to recover quickly for my 3 kids, and get back to work. Looking forward to seeing everyone again soon.”
