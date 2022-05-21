Sage Steele Releases Statement After Being Struck by Golf Ball at PGA Championship

Sage Steele was struck by a golf ball Thursday at the PGA Championship. She has now released a statement, according to ESPN PR’s Twitter.

What's Happening:

ESPN anchor Sage Steele was struck in the face by an errant tee shot by Jon Rahm at the PGA Championship on Thursday.

She was covering the major at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma for ESPN SportsCenter.

Steele had finished her work on the program for the day and was watching the tournament.

After being struck by the ball, she was hospitalized.

She has released a statement and said: “I want to thank everyone for your concern and prayers during the last couple of days. From the doctors, nurses and EMTs at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, to my doctor & dentist here in Connecticut, and my coworkers at ESPN, I am so grateful. With the help of my team, I hope to recover quickly for my 3 kids, and get back to work. Looking forward to seeing everyone again soon.”

https://twitter.com/ESPNPR/status/1528111303159595020/photo/1