See the Evolution of Mandalorians at Star Wars Celebration

Star Wars Celebration is happening next week, and there are some incredible celebrity guests that will be attending the event. There will be an exhibit that you won't want to miss, especially if you are a fan of Mandalorians. Ranchoobiwan shared this information on their Instagram.

What's Happening:

Rancho Obi-Wan presents The Saga Museum, a world-class collaboration Boba Fett to Bo-Katan, the Evolution of the Mandalorian

This features rare treasures from the collections of Steve Sansweet, Gus Lopez, Duncan Jenkins, Lisa Stevens, and Vic Wertz.

This will be on the third floor in room 304B.

The post says: We’re thrilled to be bringing our exhibit and excited for everyone to see it at @starwarscelebration next week

Be sure to come see us on the 3rd Floor Room 304B!