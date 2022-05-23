ABC News Live Presents Primetime Special “985 Days: The Trevor Reed Interview”

ABC News Live has shared that an interview with Patrick Reevell premiered today, May 23rd.

What's Happening:

ABC News Live has an interview with Patrick Reevell by Trevor Reed that premiered on Good Morning America today, May 23rd at 7 a.m. on ABC.

985 Days: The Trevor Reed Interview streams on Hulu

There is also a 30-minute primetime special anchored by Linsey Davis featuring Reevell’s interview with Reed and his family.

You can also see a report on Reid's backstory and that of other detained Americans.

About Patrick Reevell: