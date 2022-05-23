ABC News Live Presents Primetime Special “985 Days: The Trevor Reed Interview”

ABC News Live has shared that an interview with Patrick Reevell premiered today, May 23rd.
What's Happening:
- ABC News Live has an interview with Patrick Reevell by Trevor Reed that premiered on Good Morning America today, May 23rd at 7 a.m. on ABC.
- 985 Days: The Trevor Reed Interview streams on Hulu Monday, May 23 (8:30 p.m. EDT/9:30 p.m. PDT).
- There is also a 30-minute primetime special anchored by Linsey Davis featuring Reevell’s interview with Reed and his family.
- You can also see a report on Reid's backstory and that of other detained Americans.
About Patrick Reevell:
- Patrick Reevell is a former Marine who had been imprisoned in Russia for almost three years.
- He was held hostage after being convicted on trumped-up charges.
- Imagine being in a Russian prison for 985 days. He was thrown in isolation cells that were as small as a closet for 23 hours a day, sent to the psychiatric ward, as well as into forced labor camps, which he described as something "out of medieval times."
- Within two months, Reevell was sent home to the United States and freed on April 27th as part of a prisoner swap between the Biden administration and the Kremlin.
- He was freed in exchange for Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was a pilot from Russia who was smuggling cocaine into the United States and was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2011.