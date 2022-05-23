Star Wars Celebration Shares Entrance Procedures

Star Wars Celebration is right around the corner and there is some important information guests should know regarding how to enter the event.

Star Wars Celebration requires all attendees, exhibitors, media, guests, and show management staff to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or proof of a negative antigen or PCR COVID-19 test to enter Celebration.

“Full vaccination” means that your date of entry to Celebration is at least 14 days after completion of your primary series of an FDA/WHO approved or authorized vaccine.

For unvaccinated attendees – proof of a negative antigen COVID-19 test conducted no more than 1 day prior to event entry or PCR COVID-19 test conducted no more than 2 days prior to event entry.

The vaccination or negative test requirement applies to all participants, including children.

To enter the Anaheim Convention Center, guests will need a wristband to indicate that they have verified their vaccination status or provided proof of a negative antigen or PCR COVID-19 test, as well as their badge to enter Star Wars Celebration.

Their will be two locations available to pick up your wristband.

For those who have to pick up their badge at Will Call, there will be an offsite wristband location at the Anaheim Marriott (700 W Convention Way, Anaheim, CA 92802) in Marquis Ballroom on the first floor that will make it quick and easy for you to verify your vaccination status or provide proof of negative test and receive your wristband. You can then pick up your badge at Will Call in that same location.

To obtain a wristband you will be required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative antigen or PCR COVID-19 test.

CLEAR:

Star Wars Celebration has partnered with CLEAR Health Pass, to allow for easy proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test status and faster entry.

