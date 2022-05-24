Package Details and Product Catalog Revealed for Disney ONE Family – 2022 Pin Celebration at EPCOT

New details have been released on event packages and the pins available at this year’s EPCOT pin trading event. The last two years, the event was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this year’s event, titled ONE Family, will be returning to EPCOT’s World ShowPlace for the first time since 2019.

What’s Happening:

“Celebrating the magical, incredible, timeless, and inclusive bonds that make a family.

Inspired by the love Walt Disney had for his daughters, and his dream of building a place where parents and children could have fun together, join us at The Most Magical Place on Earth as we celebrate our family and a pin trading tradition.



Whether it is family that you are born into, or one that you make yourself – family is the most magical story of all. Journey from Neverland to Arendelle, from any one of the multi-verses to a bioluminescent world, from a galaxy far, far away to infinity and beyond, with an eclectic, quirky, heartfelt collection of pins that inspires us to laugh, share, and connect as ONE Family.”