Pricing Details for Disney’s Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue Released Ahead of Reservation Booking Window

The fan-favorite Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue makes its long-awaited return to the Walt Disney World Resort on June 23rd and Disney has released pricing details for the show.

What’s Happening:

Pioneer Hall Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort

Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue will resume performances on June 23rd, with reservations becoming available via DisneyWorld.com

Disney has updated their website to reflect current pricing for the dinner show, with prices fluctuating based on seating location.

The updated pricing information is based on the seating chart below. Category 1: Main Floor Adults: $74 Children: $44 Category 2: Main Floor Rear/Balcony Rear Adults: $69 Children: $40 Category 3: Balcony Sides Adults: $66 Children: $39



Guests with wheelchairs should note that Pioneer Hall doesn’t have an elevator, making the main floor the only accessible seating location (categories 1 and 2).

The 2022 pricing reflects an increase of $2 per adult and $1 per child compared to 2019 prices for the dinner show.

Payment is required at the time the reservation is made. Refunds are available for cancellations within a specified timeframe at the time of booking.

Pioneer Hall doors open at 4:00 PM, 6:15 PM, or 8:30 PM based on your reservation time. The show starts 20-minutes after seating begins and the performance lasts 2-hours.

Advance reservations are strongly recommended and Guests are asked to arrive 30 minutes prior to their reservation time.

Annual Passholders receive 10% off.