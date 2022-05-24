Pricing Details for Disney’s Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue Released Ahead of Reservation Booking Window

The fan-favorite Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue makes its long-awaited return to the Walt Disney World Resort on June 23rd and Disney has released pricing details for the show.
What’s Happening:
- Pioneer Hall at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort is ready to welcome back the Pioneer Hall Players.
- Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue will resume performances on June 23rd, with reservations becoming available via DisneyWorld.com on May 26th.
- Disney has updated their website to reflect current pricing for the dinner show, with prices fluctuating based on seating location.
- The updated pricing information is based on the seating chart below.
- Category 1: Main Floor
- Adults: $74
- Children: $44
- Category 2: Main Floor Rear/Balcony Rear
- Adults: $69
- Children: $40
- Category 3: Balcony Sides
- Adults: $66
- Children: $39
- Guests with wheelchairs should note that Pioneer Hall doesn’t have an elevator, making the main floor the only accessible seating location (categories 1 and 2).
- The 2022 pricing reflects an increase of $2 per adult and $1 per child compared to 2019 prices for the dinner show.
- Payment is required at the time the reservation is made. Refunds are available for cancellations within a specified timeframe at the time of booking.
- Pioneer Hall doors open at 4:00 PM, 6:15 PM, or 8:30 PM based on your reservation time. The show starts 20-minutes after seating begins and the performance lasts 2-hours.
- Advance reservations are strongly recommended and Guests are asked to arrive 30 minutes prior to their reservation time.
- Annual Passholders receive 10% off.
