First Viewers of Marvel’s “Ms. Marvel” Share Reactions on Social Media

The first reactions to Marvel’s next Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel, have hit social media and they are, as expected, overwhelmingly positive. Words like “fun,” “creative,” and “delightful” are being thrown around quite a bit. Let’s take a look at some of the social reactions to the first couple episodes of Ms. Marvel.
Let’s start with our own:
We’re not the only ones who really enjoyed Iman Vellani’s performance as the MCU’s Kamala Khan. Here’s what some others are saying:
The style and story of the show are also earning a lot of praise:
The cultural representation in the series is an important note, with Kamala Khan being Pakistani and Muslim. A lot of reviewers are also very happy with that representation:
It’s not all positive though. The biggest sticking point for some is the change made to Kamala’s powers from the version of the character seen in the comics.
And for some, the representation left something to be desired:
You’ll be able to see for yourself when Ms. Marvel debuts on Disney+ on June 8.