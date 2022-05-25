First Viewers of Marvel’s “Ms. Marvel” Share Reactions on Social Media

The first reactions to Marvel’s next Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel, have hit social media and they are, as expected, overwhelmingly positive. Words like “fun,” “creative,” and “delightful” are being thrown around quite a bit. Let’s take a look at some of the social reactions to the first couple episodes of Ms. Marvel.

Let’s start with our own:

#MsMarvel is charming, hilarious and just a ton of fun. Iman Vellani is perfect as Kamala Khan and the rest of the cast delivers on every level. This show is Marvel meets Mean Girls. pic.twitter.com/rUWgI1EUNT — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) May 25, 2022

We’re not the only ones who really enjoyed Iman Vellani’s performance as the MCU’s Kamala Khan. Here’s what some others are saying:

The first two episodes of #MsMarvel are delightful and so much fun. Part superhero origin story, part young woman coming of age and into her own. The cast are wonderful, and newcomer Iman Vellani is especially charming as Kamala Khan. I cannot wait to see where this series goes! pic.twitter.com/ILt38QJaPQ — Arezou-Deetoo 🔜 SWC (@ArezouAmin) May 25, 2022

#MsMarvel gets off to an incredibly strong start! First two episodes are vibrant, heartfelt and a whole lot of fun. Stylistically stunning and way more down-to-earth than any other Disney+ MCU show so far. Iman Vellani is also absolutely killing it as Kamala Khan! — Andy Gladman (@WordologistAndy) May 25, 2022

#MsMarvel is a vibrant and exciting story that takes a plunge into both the MCU and Pakistani culture. Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan is absolutely fantastic, as shes likely to become an MCU favorite. Not to mention her new powers are a phenomenal addition. pic.twitter.com/7zwpviMOgc — Comic Book Saga 🎙 (@ComicBookSaga) May 25, 2022

The style and story of the show are also earning a lot of praise:

#MsMarvel: Enjoying the high school sitcom style. Head writer Bisha K. Ali has crafted a self-assured identity w/ relatable family dynamics, setting up a clear arc for Kamala to discover her true self. Her powers look GREAT & the animation FX flourishes accentuate the story. pic.twitter.com/EnHqmY4w6U — Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) May 25, 2022

The first couple episodes of #MsMarvel are a BLAST. I particularly love how pretty much everyone is instantly endearing. I almost immediately loved the characters and their family dynamics. Iman Vellani is incredibly charming. pic.twitter.com/5nKkVPueZy — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) May 25, 2022

The cultural representation in the series is an important note, with Kamala Khan being Pakistani and Muslim. A lot of reviewers are also very happy with that representation:

Pakistani 🇵🇰 and Muslim Representation in #MsMarvel is great, not perfect but certainly better than anything else. It really does feel like a Pakistani household. Not dealing too much with the harder hitting topics yet but that’s definitely setup and is just on the horizon. pic.twitter.com/a5CDQJY22v — Rayyan – Kenobi Era (@RayyanTCG) May 25, 2022

I've seen the first two episodes #MsMarvel, and it's a fun teen superhero show with thrills, humor and heart. And Iman Vellani is PERFECT as Kamala Khan. The series is a big creative step forward for the MCU and an even bigger step forward for Pakistani representation. pic.twitter.com/ata0FSnsqI — Erik Swann (@SwannErik) May 25, 2022

#Marvel isn’t trying to hide Kamala’s heritage or faith. She’s very clearly Pakistani & Muslim & her identity is important to the story. There’s at least a genuine effort at cultural & religious representation in #MsMarvel that wasn’t quite as strong in Moon Knight. pic.twitter.com/o8FOmSXaSv — POC Culture (@POCculture) May 25, 2022

Ms. Marvel is an epic, game-changing series for Muslim representation in the MCU. By the time the second episode ended I was already begging for more.



Iman Vellani is a standout as Kamala and I cannot wait to see her in the rest of the series. AND THE MUSIC IS SO GOOD. 😭 — Tariq Raouf (@tariq_raouf) May 25, 2022

I've seen the first episode of #MsMarvel and spoiler free – I love this show. It is everything I could have wanted. I say this a lot about our girl Kamala Khan, but I've literally never felt so seen. But like me… specifically. Iman Vellani is a DELIGHT. Put her in everything. — Preeti Chhibber🕸️Preorder Spidey's Social Dilemma (@runwithskizzers) May 25, 2022

It’s not all positive though. The biggest sticking point for some is the change made to Kamala’s powers from the version of the character seen in the comics.

The closing credits sequence is among my favorite of all the Disney+ series.



My grievances about her power changes remain, and likely will remain as long as the light constructs do.



Hopefully the series maintains the same quality until the very end. — Russ Milheim (@RussMilheim) May 25, 2022

And for some, the representation left something to be desired:

MCU #MsMarvel's portrayal of Islam is honestly a mixed bag. There are nice moments of resonance, but also indications of Kamala's Muslim community being too conservative and "holding her back." Instead of dealing with external societal issues, it's all internal, at least for now. pic.twitter.com/ov3Qy3JO8B — Swara Salih (@spiderswarz) May 25, 2022

You’ll be able to see for yourself when Ms. Marvel debuts on Disney+ on June 8.