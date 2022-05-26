Disneyland’s Blue Bayou Restaurant Set To Begin Phased Reopening May 28th

Disneyland guests will soon be able to dine in one of the park's favorite restaurants once again, as the popular Blue Bayou restaurant is set to begin a phased reopening starting on May 28th, according to the Orange County Register.

What’s Happening:

The popular Blue Bayou Restaurant located inside Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean

When the restaurant reopens, they will be taking a phased approach, opening only for dinner at first with the intent to resume full operation later in June.

When the restaurant returns to full operation, reservations for the restaurant will be available once again.

The Blue Bayou restaurant, serving up New Orleans and Creole inspired dishes, is located in the park’s New Orleans Square, and is notable not only for its fan-favorite menu items, but its ambience and location inside the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction.

Though the venerable Pirates of the Caribbean attraction closed on March 14th for their refurbishment, it wasn’t until April 21st that the Blue Bayou restaurant was shuttered for its own refurbishment. Pirates of the Caribbean is set to reopen on June 30th.

May 28th is a big day at the Disneyland Resort Fantasmic!