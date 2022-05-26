Video: John Williams Conducts Pacific Symphony Orchestra In Playing Classic Tunes and Sneak Peek of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Score

Legendary composer John Williams was on scene at Star Wars Celebration this evening, giving fans the classic scores they look forward to, as well as a taste of the score from the upcoming Disney+ Original Series, Obi-Wan Kenobi.
What’s Happening:
- As part of the fun of Star Wars Celebration 2022 in Anaheim, The grand finale of Lucasfilm's Studio Showcase at the 2022 Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, CA was conducted by none other than John Williams!
- In honor of the legendary composer's 90th birthday, Williams led the Pacific Symphony Orchestra through three songs, starting with the debut of his score from the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.
- Next, he performed the iconic theme from Indiana Jones, joined on stage afterward by Harrison Ford, who shared a release date for the fifth film.
- Closing out the presentation, Williams conducted "The Imperial March" from The Empire Strikes Back.
- In the presentation, you can catch Kathleen Kennedy, Harrison Ford, and John Williams himself as he conducts the orchestra through the favorite numbers from the films and new Disney+ original series.
- Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.
- Obi-Wan Kenobi stars Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.
- Obi-Wan Kenobi hits devices everywhere on Disney+ when it debuts tomorrow, May 27th.