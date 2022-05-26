Video: John Williams Conducts Pacific Symphony Orchestra In Playing Classic Tunes and Sneak Peek of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Score

Legendary composer John Williams was on scene at Star Wars Celebration this evening, giving fans the classic scores they look forward to, as well as a taste of the score from the upcoming Disney+ Original Series, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

As part of the fun of Star Wars Celebration 2022 in Anaheim, The grand finale of Lucasfilm's Studio Showcase at the 2022 Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, CA was conducted by none other than John Williams!

In honor of the legendary composer's 90th birthday, Williams led the Pacific Symphony Orchestra through three songs, starting with the debut of his score from the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Next, he performed the iconic theme from Indiana Jones, joined on stage afterward by Harrison Ford, who shared a release date for the fifth film.