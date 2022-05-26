National Geographic Orders Second Season of “Life Below Zero: First Alaskans” Before Season 1 Premiere

National Geographic has ordered a second season of Life Below Zero: First Alaskans days before the first season premiers, according to Deadline.

The first season of Life Below Zero: First Alaskans is set to premiere with back-to-back episodes Monday, May 30.

The series will then settle into a regular time slot on Tuesday nights on May 31.

National Geographic is banking on the already very popular Life Below Zero franchise, which has already earned a great deal of praise as well as several Emmy Awards.

The spinoff features characters like: Jody Potts-Joseph, a member of the Han Gwich'in First Nations people, and her family who "live off the land on the Yukon River." The Apassingok family, residents of a remote Yup'ik community, "live from what the Bering Sea provides." Marvin Agnot (Alutiiq Alaskan), Joel Jacko (Athabascan heritage) and his family Steven "Tig" Strassburg (Koyukon Athabascan) and his partner Louise, who have seven children, ranging in age from 14 to 5 months.

National Geographic shared the following description of the new spinoff series: Life Below Zero: First Alaskans follows new Alaska Natives as they use sophisticated techniques and methods passed down from generation to generation to thrive in some of the most brutal environments. This season, Steven is focused on teaching his children the cultural traditions of their ancestors and passing down the necessary skills required to live a subsistence lifestyle off the land.”

Viewers and critics have loved all iterations of the Emmy-winning Life Below Zero , which chronicles how people live off the land in the most extreme conditions on Earth.

In Life Below Zero: First Alaskans, viewers will see the native peoples of Alaska as they fight to preserve their threatened way of life and culture.

, viewers will see the native peoples of Alaska as they fight to preserve their threatened way of life and culture. In addition to the new diversity on camera, the production team, crew and cultural consultants on the series have deep connections to Alaska.

Life Below Zero: First Alaskans began production in September in a collaboration between National Geographic and BBC Studios.

Executive producers include Travis Shakespeare, Joseph Litzinger and Kevin Tao Mohs. Alan Eyres is senior vice president of production and development.

After the National Geographic premiere, Life Below Zero: First Alaskans will be streaming on Disney+

