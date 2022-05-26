UK’s Battersea Power Station Celebrates Arrival Of “Obi-Wan Kenobi”

To celebrate the arrival of the new Star Wars original limited series on Disney+, Obi-Wan Kenobi, one UK landmark building got in on the fun with new lighting and projection effects.

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader’s lightsabers took the high ground last night, lighting up the iconic chimney stacks of Battersea Power Station.



Don’t miss #ObiWanKenobi, the Original Series, streaming TOMORROW only on @DisneyPlusUK! pic.twitter.com/phxGUW5IO6 — Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) May 26, 2022

In celebration of the imminent release of the Star Wars original series coming straight to Disney+, Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Battersea Power Station in the UK took on a new look last night.

Beneath the lighting, projections formed the handles of the lightsabers while the rest of the building was covered in images and iconography from the new series.

Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to debut on Disney+ tomorrow, Friday, May 27th.