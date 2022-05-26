Disney+ Releases New Teaser For “Willow” Original Series

Disney+ has released a new teaser trailer showcasing the magical and mystical realm that viewers will get to see when the original series, Willow, hits the popular streaming platform on November 30th.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ has released a new teaser for their upcoming original series, Willow, based on the 80s film of the same name.
- The teaser trailer gives fans a taste of the magic and fun they can expect to see when the series makes its debut on the streaming platform on November 30th.
- As with the original film, the series stars Warwick Davis reprising the titular role, and he is expected to be joined this time by Dempsey Bryk (Heartland), Amar Chadha-Patel (Aladdin), Ellie Bamber (The Nutcracker and the Four Realms), Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Ruby Cruz (Castle Rock) and Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier).
- Director of the original film, Ron Howard, will be executive producing the sequel series. The director role has gone through a few hands, but now seems to be in the hands of Stephen Woolfenden.
- In 1988, George Lucas teamed with director Ron Howard and Return of the Jedi co-star Warwick Davis to create Willow, a fantasy adventure heavily influenced by the Tolkien stories Lucas loved. Much like a lot of films of the 1980s, Willow was not too well received at the time, but has since become a cult classic.
- The original film, Willow, is now available to stream on Disney+. Willow, the original series, is set to make its debut on November 30th.
