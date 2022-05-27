“Aladdin on Broadway” Cancels Show Due to Illness in the Company

Tonight’s Aladdin on Broadway has unfortunately been canceled due to illness in the company, as announced on the show’s official Twitter account.
- Tonight’s (Friday, May 27) performance of Aladdin on Broadway at The New Amsterdam Theatre has been canceled.
- The show’s twitter account sites “illness in the company” as the reason for the cancelation but does not go into any further detail.
- Refunds will be issued for all tickets for tonight’s performance.
- You can see the full announcement of the cancelation below and head to aladdinthemusical.com for all the latest information on the show.
About Aladdin the Musical:
- The stage production, which expands the 90-minute animated film into a two-act format, has music by Alan Menken, lyrics by the late Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and a book and additional lyrics by Chad Beguelin. Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.
- Aladdin opened at Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre March 20, 2014, following previews that began February 26. The musical was nominated for five 2014 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. James Monroe Iglehart won the Tony for his performance as the Genie.
- Aladdin is designed by Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes, and sound designer Ken Travis.
- Following the Broadway shutdown, Aladdin reopened at the New Amsterdam Theatre September 28, 2021.