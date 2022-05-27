This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of May 30th-June 3rd:
- Monday, May 31 – Encore Broadcast – Original Air Date: May 26, 2022
- Rose Byrne (Physical)
- The Miz (Miz & Mrs)
- Musical Guest Sebastián Yatra
- Tuesday, May 31
- Bill Burr
- Moses Ingram (Obi-Wan Kenobi)
- Musical Guests Trixie Mattel and Shakey Graves
- Wednesday, June 1 – Encore Broadcast – Original Air Date: May 24, 2022
- RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars)
- Van Lathan Jr. (Fat, Crazy, and Tired: Tales from the Trenches of Transformation)
- Musical Guest Becky G
- **Thursday, June 2 – Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night – 8 pm ET**
- Adam Sandler (Hustle)
- Thursday, June 2
- Queen Latifah (Hustle)
- Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Musical Guest Pusha T
- Friday, May 27
- TBD
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.