Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of May 30th-June 3rd:

  • Monday, May 31 – Encore Broadcast – Original Air Date: May 26, 2022
    • Rose Byrne (Physical)
    • The Miz (Miz & Mrs)
    • Musical Guest Sebastián Yatra
  • Tuesday, May 31
    • Bill Burr
    • Moses Ingram (Obi-Wan Kenobi)
    • Musical Guests Trixie Mattel and Shakey Graves
  • Wednesday, June 1 – Encore Broadcast – Original Air Date: May 24, 2022
    • RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars)
    • Van Lathan Jr. (Fat, Crazy, and Tired: Tales from the Trenches of Transformation)
    • Musical Guest Becky G
  • **Thursday, June 2 – Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night 8 pm ET**
    • Adam Sandler (Hustle)
  • Thursday, June 2
    • Queen Latifah (Hustle)
    • Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick)
    • Musical Guest Pusha T
  • Friday, May 27
    • TBD

