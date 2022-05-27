This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of May 30th-June 3rd:

Monday, May 31 – Encore Broadcast – Original Air Date: May 26, 2022 Rose Byrne ( Physical ) The Miz ( Miz & Mrs ) Musical Guest Sebastián Yatra

Tuesday, May 31 Bill Burr Moses Ingram ( Obi-Wan Kenobi ) Musical Guests Trixie Mattel and Shakey Graves

Wednesday, June 1 – Encore Broadcast – Original Air Date: May 24, 2022 RuPaul ( RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars ) Van Lathan Jr. ( Fat, Crazy, and Tired: Tales from the Trenches of Transformation ) Musical Guest Becky G

**Thursday, June 2 – Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night – 8 pm ET ** Adam Sandler ( Hustle )

– – ** Thursday, June 2 Queen Latifah ( Hustle ) Danny Ramirez ( Top Gun: Maverick ) Musical Guest Pusha T

Friday, May 27 TBD



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.