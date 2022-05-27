shopDisney to Launch in Australia and New Zealand in June

Good news for Disney fans in Australia an New Zealand! shopDisney will be launching in both countries in June.
- shopDisney announced the upcoming launch of both shopDisney.com.au and shopDisney.com.nz on their Instagram account.
- These new sites will be the official home of authentic merchandise for Australia & New Zealand.
- The new sites will feature:
- A curated selection of products from global partners including Disney Parks, The Disney Store Japan and many more
- Shopping in AUD & NZD
- Delivery in 3-5 Business Days
- shopDisney will bring over 1000 of your favorite Disney, Pixar, Star Wars & Marvel products to Australia and New Zealand starting in June
- Be sure to check back for sneak peeks over the coming weeks.