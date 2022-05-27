shopDisney to Launch in Australia and New Zealand in June

Good news for Disney fans in Australia an New Zealand! shopDisney will be launching in both countries in June.

shopDisney announced the upcoming launch of both shopDisney.com.au and shopDisney.com.nz on their Instagram

These new sites will be the official home of authentic merchandise for Australia & New Zealand.

The new sites will feature: A curated selection of products from global partners including Disney Parks, The Disney Store Japan and many more Shopping in AUD & NZD Delivery in 3-5 Business Days

shopDisney will bring over 1000 of your favorite Disney, Pixar, Star Wars Marvel

Be sure to check back for sneak peeks over the coming weeks.