“Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” Sequel Game Named and Set for Release in 2023

Cal Kestis’ journey will continue in the all-new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor game, the sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. A surprise teaser for the highly-anticipated sequel was revealed at Star Wars Celebration today.

What’s Happening:

Released November 2019, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order quickly became one of the most critically-acclaimed Star Wars games ever. It followed Cal Kestis, a Padawan survivor of Order 66, and his loyal droid, BD-1, as they struggled to survive in the age of the Empire.

Coming 2023.

The sequel will feature a mysterious and menacing feel, leaving the player with many questions. Respawn Entertainment’s Stig Asmussen said: “The game is all about survival. That’s why it’s called Jedi: Survivor. They are in dark times, and Cal and the crew are doing whatever it takes to stay alive. That might mean that they are making connections with people that, in other times, might be considered unsavory. Some of that is portrayed in the trailer, and again, I don’t want to give anything away, but there’s definitely a sense of… I don’t want to spoil anything, sorry!