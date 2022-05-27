The Edison at Disney Springs Hosting Mixology Event Series Featuring Scottish Whiskeys

This June, The Edison at Disney Springs will offer cocktails and accompanying bites inspired by the regions and flavors of Scotland. Across three Wednesdays, guests will indulge in two deliciously curated cocktails, highlighting the rich flavors of three different Scottish Whiskeys: Caol Ila, Dewars White Label and Johnnie Walker Black Label.

The specialty beverages will be coupled with savory bites designed to highlight the whiskeys flavors, like sweet fried chocolate cherry puffs and savory bacon wrapped sirloin.

These expertly paired samplings will take place on June 8, 15 and 22, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Edison’s Lake Side Patio.

Tickets are $65+ per person per week and extremely limited. You can get your tickets for all three events here

These events are restricted to guests ages 21 and older only.

You can see the full menus for the events below:

Wednesday, June 8: Featured spirit – Caol Ila (Islay)

Cocktails “Scotch Bonnet” – Caol Ila Scotch, Pineapple Juice, Orgeat, Lime Juice, Black Walnut Bitters, Ginger Beer “The Blasphemy” – Caol Ila Scotch, Remy Martin 1738 Cognac, Orgeat, Cherry Bitters

Bites Roasted root vegetables, with a spicy lime ginger vinaigrette Fried chocolate cherry puff filled pastry with a Remy 1738 caramel syrup



Wednesday, June 15: Featured spirit – Dewars White Label (Highlands)

Cocktails “White Tai” – Dewars White Label Scotch, Malibu Rum, Lime Juice, Orgeat, Orange Bitters “Coffin Varnish” – Dewars White Label Scotch, King’s Ginger Liqueur, Lemon Juice, Honey Syrup, float of Caol Ila Scotch

Bites Tempura Fried Shrimp with a curried coconut cream sauce Lemon and Pecorino sautéed pasta served with a seared peppercorn beef



Wednesday, June 22: Featured spirit – Johnnie Walker Black Label (Speyside)

Cocktails “Black Guava Beat Down” – Johnnie Walker Black Label Scotch, Yuzu Juice, Guava Puree, Yellow Chartreuse, Orgeat “Black Suburban” – Johnnie Walker Black Label Scotch, Cocoa Infused Port, Kraken Dark Rum, Amaro Montenegro, Bogarts Bitters

Bites Jerked Chicken Thighs on a slaw bed with a jerked guava sauce Bacon wrapped sirloin with sauteed greens and roasted carrots

