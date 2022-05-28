Two New Star Wars Comic Series Announced at Star Wars Celebration

Two new Marvel Comic series from the world of Star Wars were announced this afternoon at Star Wars Celebration, Star Wars: Yoda and a series based on Star Wars: Visions.

  • StarWars.com shared more information on Star Wars: Yoda, one of two new comic series announced at Star Wars Celebration.
  • The new comic is set in the moments before Luke Skywalker’s arrival on Dagobah in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, as the Jedi reflects on his life and his regrets.
  • Told in three arcs by three writers — Cavan Scott, Jody Houser, and Marc Guggenheim — the series will hurtle back in time to take readers to key moments in Yoda’s life during the prequel era and with a first story set in The High Republic, as he ruminates on the past. With covers from Phil Noto, artists Nico Leon, Luke Ross, and Alessandro Miracolo will illustrate the 10-issue run.

  • Star Wars: Visions, the anime-inspired anthology series original animated shorts on Disney+, is also getting a comic book from Marvel, with a new story— not an adaptation.
  • No further details on the comic series have been released at this time.

