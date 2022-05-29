Actor Giancarlo Esposito Finally Gets Grogu In His Clutches At Star Wars Celebration

Moff Gideon himself, actor Giancarlo Esposito finally got his hands on Grogu while attending Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim this weekend.

What’s Happening:

With all of the news and announcements coming out of Star Wars Celebration 2022 this weekend, sometimes little moments of Star Wars magic go overlooked at the event.

However, one that was caught on camera featured star of The Mandalorian, Giancarlo Esposito, finally getting his hands on Baby Yoda/Grogu. Well….kind of.

The actor, who’s character, Moff Gideon, is attempting to capture a young Grogu (also known as "The Child,” (also known as “Baby Yoda” to fans)) in order to extract its blood for Dr. Pershing's secret experiments, got his grasp around a child dressed like the Grogu character.

Esposito even captioned the photos in his tweet “I finally caught up to my #BabyYoda! To my chagrin, he melted my heart!”

While anything and anyONE Star Wars can expect to be seen at Star Wars Celebration, the appearance of Giancarlo Esposito should come as no surprise considering he is a major part of the hit Disney+ The Mandalorian. During the event, the announcement of the third season premiere also took place. The adventures of Din Djarin, better known as Mando, and Grogu will continue with the third season of The Mandalorian in February of next year. Also during a panel at Star Wars Celebration, we also learned that Katee Sackhoff will reprise her role as Bo-Katan Kryze in the upcoming season.

