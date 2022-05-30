CJ McCollum Joins ESPN as Multi-Platform NBA Analyst

ESPN announced today it has signed CJ McCollum as a multi-platform NBA analyst.

What’s Happening:

McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans star and current NBPA President, will make his debut on Thursday, June 2nd – the date of NBA Finals Game 1.

McCollum will appear as part of NBA Finals: Celebrating 75 , ESPN2’s alternate presentation for NBA Finals Game 1, which will celebrate the NBA 75th Anniversary Season.

, ESPN2’s alternate presentation for NBA Finals Game 1, which will celebrate the NBA 75th Anniversary Season. More telecast details will be announced on Tuesday.

As part of his analyst role, McCollum will work closely with ESPN to develop a new podcast that will be available on all streaming platforms throughout the year.

Additionally, McCollum will serve as game analyst for ESPN’s coverage of NBA Summer League, while also contributing studio analysis on a year-long basis. He’ll provide insights to NBA Countdown, NBA Today, SportsCenter, Get Up and First Take, among other platforms.

What They’re Saying: