CJ McCollum Joins ESPN as Multi-Platform NBA Analyst

ESPN announced today it has signed CJ McCollum as a multi-platform NBA analyst.
What’s Happening:
- McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans star and current NBPA President, will make his debut on Thursday, June 2nd – the date of NBA Finals Game 1.
- McCollum will appear as part of NBA Finals: Celebrating 75, ESPN2’s alternate presentation for NBA Finals Game 1, which will celebrate the NBA 75th Anniversary Season.
- More telecast details will be announced on Tuesday.
- As part of his analyst role, McCollum will work closely with ESPN to develop a new podcast that will be available on all streaming platforms throughout the year.
- Additionally, McCollum will serve as game analyst for ESPN’s coverage of NBA Summer League, while also contributing studio analysis on a year-long basis. He’ll provide insights to NBA Countdown, NBA Today, SportsCenter, Get Up and First Take, among other platforms.
What They’re Saying:
- CJ McCollum said: “It is my honor to be joining the ESPN family in this new role and I am excited to bring what I feel is my unique perspective, based on my vast knowledge of the game that I’ve gained during my nine years as a player in the NBA. To have an opportunity to put my journalism background to use on the largest stage with the many talented professionals at ESPN is a dream come true.”
- David Roberts, ESPN Head of NBA and Studio Production said: “CJ is one of the most respected players in the NBA, which is evident by his role as President of the NBA PA. Furthermore, he’s an extremely talented member of – and leader on – one of the most interesting teams in the league: the New Orleans Pelicans. CJ’s commitment to this opportunity, combined with his passion for journalism and sports broadcasting, will be a clear benefit for NBA fans.”