Dumbo the Flying Elephant Disney Parks Wishables Coming Soon to shopDisney

It’s almost time for a new release of Disney Parks Wishables and shopDisney has revealed that the next collection will be themed to the Dumbo the Flying Elephant attractions at Disneyland and Magic Kingdom.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Are you ready to soar into summer? The next series of Disney Parks Wishables will be coming soon

An arrival date hasn’t been set, but traditionally, new Wishables release on the first Wednesday of the month so they could arrive as early as June 1st!

While it’s not guaranteed, Disney Parks Wishables usually include one standalone character and mystery chase variants in addition to the standard mystery plush.

This series will include: Mrs. Jumbo Mr. Stork Casey Jr. Dumbo

Just for fun, we like to think about how this collection will be presented and our best guess is that Dumbo is the standalone plush, while Timothy Q. Mouse will likely round out the mystery plush.

As for chase variants, we could see Dumbo with his magic feather or possibly without his hat and collar. The only way to know for sure is to keep checking shopDisney for release updates!

Disney Parks Wishables sell for $14.99 and will be available soon

Fans will be able find the collection on shopDisney

Check back soon for links to the individual items.

Good to Know:

Specific designs cannot be requested. Due to the unique nature of the mystery plush, there are no refunds, exchanges, or returns.

