Win a Honeymoon Trip on the Halcyon in Celebration of the Novel “The Princess and the Scoundrel”

This summer Star Wars fans are invited to the wedding of Han Solo and Princess Leia as Del Rey releases the new novel, The Princess and the Scoundrel. In honor of the upcoming book, the publisher is sending one lucky couple on a galactic adventure aboard the Halcyon!

What’s Happening:

If you and your significant other dream of living out a Star Wars adventure, Del Rey publishing and Walt Disney World

To celebrate the release of The Princess and the Scoundrel , Del Rey is sending one lucky couple on a Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

, Del Rey is sending one lucky couple on a If Star Wars is essential to your love story, then this is the contest for you! Sum up how Star Wars plays a role in your real life relationship and you could find yourself on a space journey like no other.

The contest is open to fans in the United States (ages 18 and older) and is limited to one entry per person.

The contest runs from May 27-August 19, 2022, closing at 11:59 pm ET.

Visit: Honeymoon Contest – ReadStarWars to enter for your chance to win a Honeymoon trip on the Galactic Starcruiser. Full list of rules, prize descriptions and values can be found here

The Prize:

Winner and a guest will receive:

Round trip air transportation to Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida

A two-night adventure at the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Three-nights at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel (selected by sponsor)

Two-day tickets with Park Hopper Option

One hardcover copy of The Princess and the Scoundrel

One audiobook download of The Princess and the Scoundrel by Beth Revis

by Beth Revis A $100 Disney Gift Cards (subject to restrictions)

CSL Portrait Experience at the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (subject to Disney PhotoPass terms and conditions)

Memory Maker product which includes Disney PhotoPass service photos

Round trip ground transportation from the airport to Walt Disney World Resort hotel

Reservation for two at Oga’s Cantina

Good to Know:

Note: the voyage must start on one of the following dates:

December 3, 2022

December 5, 2022

December 7, 2022

December 9, 2022

December 11, 2022

About The Princess and the Scoundrel

"Set just after the events of Return of the Jedi, the story begins on the forest moon of Endor, where Han proposes in the elation of the rebel

, the story begins on the forest moon of Endor, where Han proposes in the elation of the Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel arrives August 16th and is available for pre-order now