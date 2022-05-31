Athletes From Special Olympics Getting Disney’s Super Bowl Style Treatment Ahead of 2022 USA Games in Central Florida

Special Olympics athletes are getting a Super Bowl style treatment before the 2022 USA Olympic Games in Central Florida. Disney Parks Blog shared more info and a commercial that will make you smile.

What's Happening:

Athletes that are a part of the Special Olympics USA games are getting to go to Walt Disney World

With the popular "I’m Going to Disney World" Super Bowl campaign, ESPN

That voice may sound familiar, and that is because it is Robin Roberts from Good Morning America.

Check out the commercial below.

On Friday June 3rd, the same athletes will be in a welcome parade at Magic Kingdom

This began in Chicago and will end at Exploria Stadium in downtown Orlando.

The celebration of Special Olympics USA Games adds to Walt Disney World's history of supporting the Special Olympics.

The majority of the competitions will be taking place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex, and Disney Live Entertainment is producing the Special Olympics USA Games Opening Ceremony.

You are able to watch it all from home on ABC

You will also be able to catch coverage of the Special Olympics USA with programs on Tuesday, June 7th, and Wednesday, June 8th on ESPN2 and the ESPN App, live streaming coverage on ESPN3 throughout the week, and a "Best of the Special Olympics USA Games" special on ABC, ESPN3 and the ESPN App on Sunday, June 12th.