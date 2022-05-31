D23 Hosting 20th Anniversary Outdoor Screening of “Lilo & Stitch” in Arcadia, CA

Join D23: The Official Disney Fan Club on 626 Day to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Lilo & Stitch with an outdoor screening and party fit for the whole ‘ohana!

What’s Happening:

In partnership with Street Food Cinema, the afternoon party will include live music, games, DOLE Whip, food trucks with delicious fare for purchase, and some extra surprises for the whole family.

Then, as the sun sets, enjoy a special screening of the classic film under the stars!

This outdoor event will take place at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Gardens in Arcadia, CA (in the 626 area code!).

Seating is on a beautiful grass field. Please bring your own blanket or chair. Chairs must sit no higher than 6 inches off the ground (e.g. beach chair). No tall camping chairs, please.

The special event costs $25 per person (plus $5 processing fee) for D23 Gold Members and $35 per person (plus $5 processing fee) for General Members, and takes place on Sunday, June 26th.

Tickets are available now on D23’s website

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. for our outdoor celebration. Screening begins after sunset, at approximately 8:30 p.m., and will last until approximately 10 p.m.

Event parking, which is included, is available beginning at 5:30 p.m. Note there are multiple lots at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden with some a short walk away. Guests are strongly encouraged to carpool or consider rideshare options.

The event includes:

Outdoor party with live entertainment and games

20th Anniversary Screening of Lilo & Stitch under the stars

under the stars (1) Dole Whip per guest

D23 Commemorative Gift