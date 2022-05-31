D23 Hosting 20th Anniversary Outdoor Screening of “Lilo & Stitch” in Arcadia, CA

Join D23: The Official Disney Fan Club on 626 Day to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Lilo & Stitch with an outdoor screening and party fit for the whole ‘ohana!
What’s Happening:
- In partnership with Street Food Cinema, the afternoon party will include live music, games, DOLE Whip, food trucks with delicious fare for purchase, and some extra surprises for the whole family.
- Then, as the sun sets, enjoy a special screening of the classic film under the stars!
- This outdoor event will take place at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Gardens in Arcadia, CA (in the 626 area code!).
- Seating is on a beautiful grass field. Please bring your own blanket or chair. Chairs must sit no higher than 6 inches off the ground (e.g. beach chair). No tall camping chairs, please.
- The special event costs $25 per person (plus $5 processing fee) for D23 Gold Members and $35 per person (plus $5 processing fee) for General Members, and takes place on Sunday, June 26th.
- Tickets are available now on D23’s website.
- Doors open at 6:00 p.m. for our outdoor celebration. Screening begins after sunset, at approximately 8:30 p.m., and will last until approximately 10 p.m.
- Event parking, which is included, is available beginning at 5:30 p.m. Note there are multiple lots at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden with some a short walk away. Guests are strongly encouraged to carpool or consider rideshare options.
The event includes:
- Outdoor party with live entertainment and games
- 20th Anniversary Screening of Lilo & Stitch under the stars
- (1) Dole Whip per guest
- D23 Commemorative Gift
