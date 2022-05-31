Disneyland Announces New Summer Ticket Offer for SoCal Residents

California residents can make the most of this summer by enjoying the magic of the Disneyland Resort again and again with a new, limited-time ticket offer.

What’s Happening:

Eligible guests can purchase now and save on visits to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure

For a limited time, California residents may visit the Disneyland Resort theme parks for as low as $83 per person, per day with this special ticket offer.

These 3-Day, 1-Park per day tickets start at $249 for admission on Mondays through Thursdays, or as low as $299 ($100 per day) for any day including weekends for eligible guests.

The 3-Day, 1-Park per day Park Hopper ticket can be purchased for an additional $60.

The limited-time tickets are available for purchase starting today, May 31st, and California residents may redeem their tickets on any three eligible days from June 13th – September 15th, 2022, subject to park reservation availability.

Learn more about these special tickets at Disneyland.com

Valid admission and park reservation for the same park on the same date are required for park entry.

News of this new ticket deal comes as Disneyland has stopped new sales of all Magic Key passes, including the SoCal resident exclusive “Imagine” tier.