Ice Age DLC Pack Comes to Minecraft

Grab your snowshoes because you don’t want to miss this mammoth mash-up! Your favorite sub-zero heroes are coming to Minecraft in the Ice Age Mash Up downloadable content pack, available today.

What’s Happening:

Inspired by the 20th Century Studios film series, this pack brings the frost-covered world of Ice Age , alongside beloved characters, and a new map to your Overworld.

, alongside beloved characters, and a new map to your Overworld. Travel back to a pre-historic era with an expansive map that rebuilds some of the most iconic locations from all Ice Age movies – including the new The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild .

. Traverse through places like The Boat as seen in Ice Age: The Meltdown, the ice-covered Pirate Ship from Ice Age: Continental Drift, and Geotopia from Ice Age: Collision Course.

With over 30 new Ice Age character skins to choose from, you can relive iconic movie moments as Manny, the wooly mammoth, Sid the sloth, and Diego the saber-toothed tiger, as you make your way through the Ice Caverns or work together to return baby Roshan or “Pinky” to the Human Settlement. Partake in an important collecting mission where you can choose Scrat, the humorous saber-toothed squirrel, and scour the world of Ice Age for acorns that hold a hidden secret. Choose between possums Crash or Eddie, or dinosaur hunter Buck, the one-eyed weasel, and make your way to the Lost World, as seen in The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild.

Check out the official trailer for the Ice Age DLC Pack below: