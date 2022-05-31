New Sweet and Savory Menu Items Coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

If you are planning on being at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World, there will be some new menu items coming soon. Some will be sweet and some will be savory, and you will want to try them all. Here's what Disney Parks Blog shared:
- Whether you’ve been to Sci-Fi Dine-in Theater Restaurant before or have always wanted to drive into this retro classic, the new menu premiering June 2 is not to be missed. This “theater” is debuting some super tasty offerings including appetizers, entrées, and desserts. Start off your meal with the Sci-fi Smoked Wings tossed in a porter barbecue sauce with a house-made pineapple and poppy seed coleslaw or the Spinach and Artichoke Dip, a plant-based blend of spinach, artichoke, red peppers, cauliflower, cashew cheese, and oat milk served with house-made chips.
- You can also enjoy the Black Garlic Caesar Salad, a petite romaine, grilled hearts of artichoke, chopped Applewood smoked bacon, shaved parmesan covered with house-made black garlic Caesar dressing and served with a tasty, toasted crostini. Or the Grilled Chicken Citrus Salad that perfectly combines romaine lettuce, spinach, and arugula with rainbow tomatoes, candied pecans, cranberries, and feta cheese topped with a house-made citrus vinaigrette and grilled marinated chicken.
- If you’re interested in some burgers, this new menu has got you covered. The Feature Film Burger – Surf & Turf is a unique twist on a classic with a signature blend of beef and house-made seasoning served on a brioche bun and topped with a shrimp and crab cake, pepper jack cheese, chipotle hollandaise sauce, grilled onions, heirloom tomato, arugula, and house-made vinaigrette. A previous “featured” item, the Pork on Pork Burger has been awarded a permanent spot on the new menu. This dish includes a grilled house-made pork patty topped with roasted pork belly, white sharp cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, cabbage slaw, and a house-made Carolina mustard sauce.
- The grand finale of the meal, dessert, is also getting a revamp. The Red Planet is a delicious white chocolate cheesecake with blueberry compote on a graham cracker tart with a matcha sponge and gold candied pecans. How yummy does that sound? For a more tropical option, you have the Out-of-this-World Sci-Fi Swirl. This dish features a pineapple mousse with passion fruit cosmic swirl and a spiced lime spaceship garnished with space dust and blood orange coulis.
- You better get the whole family together because it’s time for a good ole’ fashioned family meal at 50’s Prime Time Café. Step back in time with some of their new plates that bring TV dinner to a different level that feels just like home, beginning June 7. If you love a little kick to an adored dish, then you simply must try the Jalapeño Popper Deviled Eggs. On the other hand, if spice isn’t your thing, don’t worry, because there’s another classic starter for you – the Creamy Tomato Soup – yes, please! After you’ve enjoyed these tasty plates, get ready for a return that is here to make your taste buds very happy. Grandpa Jean’s Chicken Pot Pie has made its official return to 50’s Prime Time Café. This has a traditional pastry crust filled with chicken, potatoes, carrots, celery, onions, corn, and peas.
- I hope you save room for dessert after these eats, because there are a few sweet treats making an appearance at this retro joint. The Pineapple Upside Down Cake features yellow cake soaked in pineapple juice topped with caramelized pineapples and maraschino cherries and garnished with whip cream and caramel sauce – wow! Also joining the menu is the Lemon Meringue Pie, a lemon curd in a flaky pie shell topped with a toasted meringue and garnished with a raspberry sauce. The sweets don’t stop there because there is also the Grasshopper Bar! This dessert is a mint white chocolate mousse with chocolate chips on a chocolate chip cookie and is topped with whip cream and chocolate chips. It is a mint chocolate chip lover’s dream.
- And rounding out these exciting additions is the Stained Glass Dessert. This treat, made for the little ones, sees a whipped pineapple fluff studded with cubes of strawberry, lime, and orange gelatin to look like stained glass.
- Few things are more fitting in the summer than ice cream, and not many flavors are more Florida than Key lime. But do you want to know what’s even better? Combining both ice cream and Key lime into a milkshake, and that’s exactly what you’ll find at Hollywood Scoops. Starting tomorrow, they’ll be serving up the new Key Lime Milkshake, a Key lime vanilla cream shake topped with lemon lime doughnut garnished with a sweet graham cracker crumb.
- Take a trip to another world when you step into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge where you’ll discover two tasty beverages at Kat Saka’s Kettle. The Cold Brew Black Caf features Joffrey’s Cold Brew, sweet cream cheese, and cocoa puffs and is a delicious non-alcoholic treat! For a more adult version, the Spiked Cold Brew Black Caf has an extra ingredient – Godiva liqueur.
