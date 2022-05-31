New Sweet and Savory Menu Items Coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

If you are planning on being at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World, there will be some new menu items coming soon. Some will be sweet and some will be savory, and you will want to try them all. Here's what Disney Parks Blog shared:

Whether you’ve been to Sci-Fi Dine-in Theater Restaurant

You can also enjoy the Black Garlic Caesar Salad, a petite romaine, grilled hearts of artichoke, chopped Applewood smoked bacon, shaved parmesan covered with house-made black garlic Caesar dressing and served with a tasty, toasted crostini. Or the Grilled Chicken Citrus Salad that perfectly combines romaine lettuce, spinach, and arugula with rainbow tomatoes, candied pecans, cranberries, and feta cheese topped with a house-made citrus vinaigrette and grilled marinated chicken.

If you’re interested in some burgers, this new menu has got you covered. The Feature Film Burger – Surf & Turf is a unique twist on a classic with a signature blend of beef and house-made seasoning served on a brioche bun and topped with a shrimp and crab cake, pepper jack cheese, chipotle hollandaise sauce, grilled onions, heirloom tomato, arugula, and house-made vinaigrette. A previous “featured” item, the Pork on Pork Burger has been awarded a permanent spot on the new menu. This dish includes a grilled house-made pork patty topped with roasted pork belly, white sharp cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, cabbage slaw, and a house-made Carolina mustard sauce.

The grand finale of the meal, dessert, is also getting a revamp. The Red Planet is a delicious white chocolate cheesecake with blueberry compote on a graham cracker tart with a matcha sponge and gold candied pecans. How yummy does that sound? For a more tropical option, you have the Out-of-this-World Sci-Fi Swirl. This dish features a pineapple mousse with passion fruit cosmic swirl and a spiced lime spaceship garnished with space dust and blood orange coulis.

You better get the whole family together because it’s time for a good ole’ fashioned family meal at 50’s Prime Time Café

I hope you save room for dessert after these eats, because there are a few sweet treats making an appearance at this retro joint. The Pineapple Upside Down Cake features yellow cake soaked in pineapple juice topped with caramelized pineapples and maraschino cherries and garnished with whip cream and caramel sauce – wow! Also joining the menu is the Lemon Meringue Pie, a lemon curd in a flaky pie shell topped with a toasted meringue and garnished with a raspberry sauce. The sweets don’t stop there because there is also the Grasshopper Bar! This dessert is a mint white chocolate mousse with chocolate chips on a chocolate chip cookie and is topped with whip cream and chocolate chips. It is a mint chocolate chip lover’s dream.

And rounding out these exciting additions is the Stained Glass Dessert. This treat, made for the little ones, sees a whipped pineapple fluff studded with cubes of strawberry, lime, and orange gelatin to look like stained glass.

Few things are more fitting in the summer than ice cream, and not many flavors are more Florida than Key lime. But do you want to know what’s even better? Combining both ice cream and Key lime into a milkshake, and that’s exactly what you’ll find at Hollywood Scoops

Take a trip to another world when you step into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge