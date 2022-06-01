ABC News Celebrates and Honors Pride Month With Special Programming, Including a Primetime Special and Docuseries

ABC News is celebrating and honoring LGBTQ+ Pride Month with special programming throughout the month, including a new docuseries, a new primetime special, and more.
What’s Happening:
- Throughout June, ABC News will celebrate and honor LGBTQ+ Pride Month with a primetime special, docu-series and dedicated coverage across programs and platforms.
- ABC News’ Soul of a Nation' will present a one-hour primetime special, PRIDE | To Be Seen, documenting the LGBTQ+ experience and examining what it means to be seen in the current moment as a member of the community, airing Thursday, June 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
- Mormon No More, an ABC News Studios docu-series, follows two married Mormon moms who fall in love and leave the faith. The series, streaming Friday, June 24 on Hulu, explores how the couple navigates telling their husbands, families, and the church, and what it’s like to co-parent their combined seven children with their ex-husbands. Their journey includes other Mormon and ex-Mormon LGBTQ+ allies who wrestle with the church’s prohibitive doctrine on same-sex relationships. Their powerful testimonies speak of shame, rejection, and ultimately hope.
- Throughout the month, ABC News programs and platforms will present coverage, stories, interviews and features dedicated to LGBTQ+ pride, including the following:
- Good Morning America will feature segments and interviews, including a three-day series titled The Modern Family on adoption, co-parenting, LGBTQ+ child-parent relationships and coming from a family of faith while identifying as LGBTQ+. Other features will cover allyship, rainbow fashion, leaders in the LGBTQ+ community and more.
- World News Tonight with David Muir will profile key figures, leaders and trailblazers who have made a positive impact and evoked change in the LGBTQ+ community during its “America Strong” and “Person of the Week” segments.
- Nightline multi-platform reporter Ashan Singh will have an interview with singer and songwriter Fletcher.
- This Week with George Stephanopoulos will look at issues that are important to the LGBTQ+ community.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know will celebrate Pride Month with interviews, profiles, segments and guests throughout the month, including a profile on two moms who started a church for LGBTQ+ youth and a musical performance by recording artist Betty Who
- The View celebrates Pride Month by highlighting the resilience of the LGBTQ+ community today and throughout history.
- Tamron Hall will air “Proud of Me,” an episode celebrating the journey of people becoming who they were always meant to be. Featuring actor Colton Haynes and a special performance by Sammy Rae & The Friends, the episode airs Friday, June 3rd.
- ABC News Live programming will feature content and guests relevant to the LGBTQ+ community all month long, including a deep-dive by correspondent Mireya Villarreal on transgender-focused legislation and its impact on families airing Wednesday, June 1, livestreams of the 2022 NYC Pride March and LA Pride 2022 in addition to other marches during the month, as well as two roundtables dedicated to Pride Month, one of which will be an extended version of “In The Kitchen” from Soul of a Nation Presents: PRIDE | To Be Seen.
- ABC News Digital, in collaboration with ABC Owned Television Stations, will launch eight sites to promote pride stories throughout the month. ABCNews.com will publish a number of features, including stories on the Magic City Acceptance Academy, a gay student who died by suicide after being bullied and how his mother is now fighting to stop attacks against LGBTQ+ youth, LGBTQ+ support groups and the surge in participation amid legislation, and LGBTQ+ students in Florida fighting to make their presence known. “GMA” Digital will publish an edition of the “GMA Inspiration List,” highlighting key figures in the LGBTQ+ community.
- A bonus episode of ABC Audio’s Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson will drop on Wednesday, June 1st, on the podcast’s one-year anniversary. ABC News Radio’s award-winning news magazine Perspective will feature regular segments reporting on important issues facing the LGBTQ+ community.
- ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will be reporting on the difficulties LGBTQ+ youth are facing today due to recent legislation affecting the community’s rights across the country. Multi-platform reporter Reena Roy will report on the differences in resources and support for LGBTQ+ youth in different areas of the country. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.