Disney+ Releases New Trailer for “Trevor: The Musical”

It is June 1st, which means we are officially in Pride Month. Disney+ has released the trailer for the upcoming film, Trevor: The Musical. This movie will debut June 24th on Disney+. Here's what was shared in the official press release including the new trailer.

In celebration of Pride Month, Disney+ has revealed the trailer for the upcoming film Trevor: The Musical. Produced by RadicalMedia, Trevor: The Musical is a filmed version of the Off-Broadway stage production, which follows a charming 13-year-old force of nature with a vivid imagination.

. Produced by RadicalMedia, is a filmed version of the Off-Broadway stage production, which follows a charming 13-year-old force of nature with a vivid imagination. As he deals with becoming a teenager in 1981, Trevor struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world. When an embarrassing incident at school suddenly puts him under the wrong spotlight, Trevor must summon the courage to forge his own path.

A deeply moving and funny story of self-discovery and the power of acceptance, Trevor: The Musical is about living your best life with lots of passion… and a touch of pizzazz.

is about living your best life with lots of passion… and a touch of pizzazz. The musical is based on the 1995 Academy Award-winning short film “Trevor” which ultimately inspired the founding of LGBTQ youth suicide prevention nonprofit The Trevor Project. Trevor: The Musical will make its streaming debut Friday, June 24 on Disney+.

