Disney+ Releases New Trailer for “Trevor: The Musical”

It is June 1st, which means we are officially in Pride Month. Disney+ has released the trailer for the upcoming film, Trevor: The Musical. This movie will debut June 24th on Disney+. Here's what was shared in the official press release including the new trailer.

  • In celebration of Pride Month, Disney+ has revealed the trailer for the upcoming film Trevor: The Musical. Produced by RadicalMedia, Trevor: The Musical is a filmed version of the Off-Broadway stage production, which follows a charming 13-year-old force of nature with a vivid imagination.
  • As he deals with becoming a teenager in 1981, Trevor struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world. When an embarrassing incident at school suddenly puts him under the wrong spotlight, Trevor must summon the courage to forge his own path.
  •  A deeply moving and funny story of self-discovery and the power of acceptance, Trevor: The Musical is about living your best life with lots of passion… and a touch of pizzazz.
  • The musical is based on the 1995 Academy Award-winning short film “Trevor” which ultimately inspired the founding of LGBTQ youth suicide prevention nonprofit The Trevor Project. Trevor: The Musical will make its streaming debut Friday, June 24 on Disney+.

  • Holden William Hagelberger
  • Mark Aguirre
  • Aaron Alcaraz
  • Ava Briglia
  • Sammy Dell
  • Tyler Joseph Gay
  • Ellie Kim
  • Colin Konstanty
  • Brigg Liberman
  • Diego Lucano
  • Alyssa Emily Marvin
  • Isabel Medina
  • Echo Deva Picone
  • Dan Rosales
  • Aryan Simhadri
  • Yasmeen Sulieman
  • Sally Wilfert
  • Aeriel Williams
  • Jarrod Zimmerman