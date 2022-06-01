“Marvel’s Voices: Iceman” Kicks Off First of Four Part Series Today June 1

Marvel is expanding to Infinity Comics and launched part one of MARVEL’S VOICES: ICEMAN today, June 1st.The series will kick off with a four-part ICEMAN Infinity Comic that will be rolling out weekly on the app. Here is what was shared in the official press release.

What's Happening:

Just in time for Pride Month, Marvel’s Voices is coming to Marvel Unlimited! The anthology series renowned for its fresh take on “the world outside your window” launches its first ongoing on Wednesday, June 1. With a rotation of story arcs and one-shots by a diverse set of celebrated creators, every fan will find something to love in the newest comic to take Marvel Unlimited by storm!

Kicking off the series is MARVEL’S VOICES: ICEMAN #1. First teased in Infinity Comic MIGHTY MARVEL HOLIDAY SPECIAL: ICEMAN'S NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTIONS, beloved creator Luciano Vecchio returns to write and draw an Iceman tale that’ll melt even the coldest of hearts! Readers can check out the first issue of the four-part Infinity Comic now on the Marvel Unlimited app.

About MARVEL’S VOICES: ICEMAN #1: