Pixar’s Mary Coleman Named Chief Creative Officer of Locksmith Animation

Mary Coleman, a former head of creative development at Pixar Animation Studios, is set to join Locksmith Animation as their chief creative officer as the UK-Based animation studio expands their slate following the success of their debut feature, Ron’s Gone Wrong.

Mary Coleman has been named Chief Creative Officer at Locksmith Animation, the premier CG animation studio located in London. Coleman joins LSA from Pixar Animation Studios, where she was Head of Creative Development. Locksmith CEO Natalie Fischer announced the news today and confirmed that Coleman officially will join the studio in July.

Coleman came to Pixar from San Francisco’s renowned Magic Theatre, where she was the Associate Artistic Director. Pixar Co-founder Ed Catmull brought her into the Pixar fold in 1999 to help create its development department. Coleman worked closely with Pixar’s directors from original concept through final draft, supporting their vision. During her tenure, Pixar created a legacy of modern classics including Monsters, Inc, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Cars, Ratatouille, WALL-E, Up, Toy Story 3, Cars 2, Brave, Monsters University, Inside Out, The Good Dinosaur , Finding Dory, Cars 3, Coco, Incredibles 2, Toy Story 4 , Onward , Soul , Luca , and Turning Red .

and She is also known for helping launch the screenwriting careers of Dan Fogelman ( Cars ), Michael Arndt ( Toy Story 3 ), Meg Le Fauve ( Inside Out) , and Kemp Powers ( Soul) . She was the first woman to participate on Pixar's Brain Trust, providing creative feedback on films in production. In her 23 years at Pixar, Coleman is most proud of co-founding (with producer Nicole Grindle) The Story Artistas, Animation Artistas and Art Artistas. These successful Pixar programs empowered the studio's female artists and paved the way for women directors and creative leaders. Coleman holds a BA from Amherst and an MFA in Theater Directing from the University of California at San Diego.

to DNEG Animation. The film is based on the successful series of children’s books by British filmmaker Richard Curtis and marks the feature film directorial debut of renowned character animation and story artist veteran Simon Otto trilogy). LSA also recently optioned Marissa Meyer’s The Lunar Chronicles, the bestselling series of novels published by Feiwel & Friends. The series, which focuses on a reimagining of classic fairy tale heroines, has been a sensation since the first volume was published.

the bestselling series of novels published by Feiwel & Friends. The series, which focuses on a reimagining of classic fairy tale heroines, has been a sensation since the first volume was published. Championing authentic voices and fresh perspectives to tackle themes and stories that matter to today’s families, Locksmith Animation (LSA) was founded in 2014. With production headquartered in London and offices in Los Angeles, Locksmith produces exciting visual films that earn audience loyalty through humor, adventure and heart. Ron’s Gone Wrong, its debut feature film, was released theatrically worldwide by The Walt Disney Company in 2021 and is currently streaming on both Disney+

