Ways to Celebrate Global Running Day With runDisney

Today, June 1st, is Global Running Day and there are many ways that you can celebrate. From runDisney events at Walt Disney World Resorts to virtual events in your own neighborhood, there are plenty of ways to get out and run. Disney Parks Blog shared how runDisney is celebrating in the running community.

What's Happening:

Disney is inviting everyone to get up and move and enjoy this worldwide celebration.

There are a few ways that you can add some Disney Magic to your Global Running Day.

A great way to celebrate the occasion is by creating your own at-home race.

You can download your very own runDisney Global Running Day Race Bib here

If you are able to, you can even set up runDisney Mile Markers by clicking here

At the Walt Disney World Resort? There are more than 16 miles of walking and running trails available.

You can find a scenic route along the Disney trails at many of the Walt Disney World Resort Hotels. Keep a lookout for running trail signs on the path or you can ask the front desk for information. See more about those trails by clicking here

Join Disney for the 2022 runDisney Virtual Series celebrating Frozen . Limited spots are available in the runDisney Virtual Challenge. There are three 5K runs and you can get medals as well.

