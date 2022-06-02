Disney fans were extremely excited to find out that the popular event H2O Glow After Hours (formerly known as H2O Glow Nights) would be back at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon. This is a popular separate ticket after hours party that has returned, but in a new way, and runs every Saturday from now until April 27th. Disney Parks Blog shared five ways to get the most out of this event.

‘Glow-Up’ Your Photos

There will be new, vibrant lighting effects and decor at this event. It's the perfect backdrop for your photos. Neon fluorescent details transform the attractions at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon so your photos of the scenery will be unlike anything you've seen before.

Get ‘Glowing’ on the Dance Floor

Next to the Surf Pool and the center of the event will be a high-energy DJ dance party that will bring this celebration to life. There will be lights and music, and guests will be able to dance the night away.

‘Glow’ Try Our Special Menu Items

You know, since this is Disney, there will be special menu items available. There will be limited-time treats that will sparkle and glow at night. A popular item before was the bathtub sundae at Happy Landings, and it has returned.

Dress Head to Toe in ‘Glow’

This is called H2O Glow After Hours for a reason, so join in on the festivities by dressing in neon and glowing yourself. After the sun goes down, the park will glow, and so can you.

‘Glow’ on Your Favorite Attractions

An after-hours party means there will be a limited number of tickets sold. There will be shorter wait lines for many of your favorite attractions, like Crush N’ Gusher. You can relax at Castaway Creek in their special glow tubes.

You can check out our review by clicking here.