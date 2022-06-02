Marvel Shares Look at “Hellfire Gala” Covers Before the Event Kicks Off Next Month

Mutantkind is set to send shockwaves through the Marvel Universe yet again in this year’s Hellfire Gala. Marvel has shared a look at the covers for the first issue and several tie-ins.
- At last year's gala, mutants changed the face of the solar system, terraforming Mars and claiming it for mutantkind.
- This year will continue the tradition with more game-changing developments, the exciting reveal of the new X-Men lineup, direct lead-ins to the events of “A.X.E.: Judgment Day,” and more, all in one giant-sized issue.
- The future of mutantkind as we know it begins here! Written by current X-MEN writer Gerry Duggan and featuring artwork by Kris Anka, Russell Dauterman, Matteo Lolli and C.F. Villa, “X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1″ will also boast stunning covers by superstar artists like:
- Stanley “Artgerm” Lau
- Adam Hughes
- Arthur Adams
- Carlos Gómez
- Nick Dragotta
- For the full scope of the event, fans should pick up upcoming issues of “Immortal X-Men” and “X-Men.”
- In Kieron Gillen and Michele Bandini’s “Immortal X-Men #4,” Emma Frost will stop at nothing to make sure the Hellfire Gala is a night no one in the Marvel Universe will soon forget.
- And in Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz’s “X-Men #12,” the grand climax of the book’s first epic year, the current X-Men team go out in style, and secrets are revealed that guarantee the Hellfire Gala will be overflowing with drama.
- If you’re looking for the afterparty, swing over to Zeb Wells and Patrick Gleason's “Amazing Spider-Man #9″ this August.
- Something happens at the Gala that sends Spider-Man and Wolverine on a dangerous mission all over creation!
- That’s right — the best duo in comics is back, but who are they fighting, and what (or who) are they fighting for? Pick up “X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1″ to find out!
- Check out the “X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1″ variant covers below, and don't forget to pick up the issue when it goes on sale July 13!