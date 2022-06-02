Today’s Performances of “Tale of the Lion King” At Disneyland Cancelled As Cast Members Call In Sick

Disneyland Park canceled the performances of their new show, Tale of the Lion King, that were set to take place today at the Fantasyland Theater, after an abundance of caution after several performers called in sick, according to The OC Register.

What’s Happening:

The performances planned for Thursday, June 2nd, had been canceled out of an abundance of caution after several cast members called in sick, according to Disneyland officials, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S.

Tonight’s performance was planned as part of a summer kickoff media event while Disneyland hosts national and international news outlets.

According to the official Disneyland website, there are “no performances today” for the Tale of the Lion King show, but the calendar still shows five daily performances set for Friday, June 3rd, the second of the two-day media event. Future dates also still show numerous daily performances.

Tale of the Lion King originally debuted at Disney California Adventure World of Color

The show proved successful and made its debut this year, only days ago on May 28th, in the new Fantasyland Theater location, now with a larger set, new original musical arrangements, and more choreography, and takes over the location from the now-closed Mickey and the Magical Map.

Set on the African plains, the story tells the tale of the battle for Pride Rock after the death of Mufasa the lion king. The exiled Simba the lion cub must figure out how to grow up and take back his rightful throne from Scar, Mufasa’s murderous brother.