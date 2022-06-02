Technology has changed over the years, and Disney has created so many fun ways to use that. You can enjoy complimentary access to the new Star Wars lens through June 7th. Disney Parks Blog shared more details.

What's Happening:

Disney PhotoPass service is making your Star Wars journey even more realistic, no matter where you are.

You can use this new lens to select your species and be able to show off all of your new features.

Discover your hidden identity as one of the Empire’s Jedi-hunting Inquisitors just like you can see in the new Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi .

. From now until June 7th, these lenses are completely complementary and can be found in the Snapchat app by visiting the Lenses section of the Disney PhotoPass Service Snapchat profile.

You can have fun with this at the parks or at home. You can have out-of-this-world photos and videos anywhere.

Starting June 8th, this lens will only be available in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Disney’s Hollywood Studios

If you purchase this you can unlock other Disney PhotoPass Lenses as well right on your mobile device.