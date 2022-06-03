Qualatex Balloon Wonderland at Orlando’s Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress to Benefit Give Kids The World Village

Give Kids The World Village will take its fundraising to new heights this summer when it hosts Qualatex Balloon Wonderland – one of the nonprofit’s most uplifting events ever!

What’s Happening:

On Friday, July 15th, and Saturday, July 16th, Orlando’s Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress will come alive with vibrant colors and breathtaking flair as more than 400 balloon artists from around the world construct a life-sized replica of Give Kids The World Village – an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Kissimmee, FL, that provides critically ill children and their families with magical week-long wish vacations at no cost.

Tickets are on sale now

Sponsored by Pioneer Balloon Company, the event will include an opening night Party in Wonderland on Friday from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm; the main event on Saturday from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm; and an After Hours Party on Saturday from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm, with all proceeds benefiting Give Kids The World.

Balloon artisans and industry professionals from 22 countries will construct life-sized replicas of seven iconic venues from Give Kids The World Village during a build expected to take approximately 15,000 hours to complete. In all, it will take 500,000 biodegradable balloons to create the Balloon Wonderland installation.

What They’re Saying: