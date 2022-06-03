Hasbro Pulse Shares Behind The Scenes Look At Creation of Star Wars Vintage Collection Boba Fett’s Throne Room

Emily and Chris from Hasbro Pulse take a closer look at the details and the processes behind the creation of one of their latest toys, the Star Wars Vintage Collection Boba Fett’s Throne Room.

What’s Happening:

video from the popular toymaker. A playset of this magnitude brings in so many exciting details that Hasbro just had to call in the experts! Emily and Chris, from the Hasbro Star Wars team, take a deep dive in the video above into the making of the Star Wars The Vintage Collection Boba Fett's Throne Room.