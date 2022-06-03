Hasbro Pulse Shares Behind The Scenes Look At Creation of Star Wars Vintage Collection Boba Fett’s Throne Room

Emily and Chris from Hasbro Pulse take a closer look at the details and the processes behind the creation of one of their latest toys, the Star Wars Vintage Collection Boba Fett’s Throne Room.
- Emily and Chris from Hasbro Pulse take a closer look at the creation of one of the newest toys, now available for preorder, in the latest Behind the Build video from the popular toymaker.
- A playset of this magnitude brings in so many exciting details that Hasbro just had to call in the experts! Emily and Chris, from the Hasbro Star Wars team, take a deep dive in the video above into the making of the Star Wars The Vintage Collection Boba Fett's Throne Room.
- With the new toy from Hasbro Pulse, The pasty-faced Twi'lek, Bib Fortuna, sat on the throne that previously belonged to Jabba the Hutt until one of the most feared bounty hunters in the galaxy, Boba Fett, took it by force.
Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with premium 3.75-inch scale figures, vehicles, and playsets from Star Wars The Vintage Collection. Toys feature premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco that fans have come to know and love.
- Featuring premium detail inspired by Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, this collectible Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3.75-inch-scale playset makes a great gift for Star Wars fans.
