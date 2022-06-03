“Children of the Underground” Docuseries To Premiere August 12th on FX

The new docuseries at FX, Children of the Underground, is set to premiere with all five episodes starting on Friday, August 12th, at 8:00 PM on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu.

FX Children of the Underground, the new docuseries about charismatic vigilante Faye Yager, will premiere on Friday, August 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FX and stream the next day on Hulu Disney+

Award-winning filmmakers Dan Cogan and Liz Garbus ( and . Executive produced by Cogan, Garbus, Jon Bardin and Kate Barry, alongside directors Gabriela Cowperthwaite ( ) and Ted Gesing. Children of the Underground is the latest in FX’s slate of docuseries and documentary features, including The New York Times Presents, The Most Dangerous Animal of All, AKA Jane Roe, A Wilderness of Error, Hip Hop Uncovered; Hysterical, PRIDE and the upcoming Welcome to Wrexham, which premieres Wednesday, August 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.